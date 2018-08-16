Sanford Bemidji Medical Center’s annual healing powwow -- an annual event for more than a decade -- is also hosted by Red Lake and Cass Lake Indian Health Services hospitals and the White Earth Health Center. It aims to honor those in Bemidji and the three nearby reservations who work to promote all aspects of health.

“Because we service a lot of the Native nations around here...it was an idea to celebrate all the healing that goes on here with the doctors and physicians, nurses, any of the departments that help with health care here to celebrate them, to honor them,” said Joe Beaudreau, Sanford’s Indian Health Advocate.

Beaudreau, who was on the committee that planned the powwow, said he expected a turnout of at least 800 people. Workers were prepared to serve a traditional dinner of Red Lake walleye, wild rice and berries to up to 1,000 attendees.

“If we get more than 1,000 we’ll have to go to McDonald’s to get fish,” Beaudreau quipped. “We’re hoping to serve 1,000.”

The event took off about 15 years ago after a different Indian Health Advocate wanted to do something traditional to celebrate healing. Beaudreau said the powwow has become a summer staple in the area.

“We have people that look forward to it every year,” he said. “People will call us and say, ‘When’s the powwow?’ So we do have people looking forward to it.”

Booths selling art and jewelry or promoting various causes and services lined the large field as temperatures reached the mid-80s. Dancers of all ages filled the tent that dominated the area as the Grand Entry commenced and Don Kingbird, the emcee, thanked the medical professionals in attendance.

Kingbird hopes the powwow itself might improve attendees’ wellness.

“Our people get to participate in the drum and dance and also it’s a good way of, I guess, exercising,” he said. “They get to see the different booths so they can get some ideas or inspiration...I like to see these health ones and a lot of times it might spark an interest in someone to improve their health.”

Beaudreau and Sanford see the event as a way to promote diversity and inclusion in health care.

“We want everybody to be able to come here no matter who you are. We honor inclusivity, so anybody who come in our doors here, we’ll take care of you,” he said. “Whatever heritage you come from, young or old, large, small, whatever gender you represent, we want to make sure that you are taken care of when you walk through these doors.”