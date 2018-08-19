Bemidji Sunrise Rotary donates to Boy Scouts

Bemidji Sunrise Rotary recently made a $300 donation to the Boy Scouts of America for its Family Fun Day event, which will be held Oct. 3 at Camp Nushka, which is located on Cass Lake in the Chippewa National Forest. Pictured are Bemidji Sunrise Rotary President Donny Wilcox, Brad Olson, regional director for Boy Scouts of America, and Greg Roberts, Bemidji Sunrise Rotary member and Boy Scout leader. Submitted photo.