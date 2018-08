Pictured left to right are ambassadors Paul Diehl, Chad Harding, Russ Moen, Benita Dingman and Jill Beardsley, manager/assistive technology Brad Fisher, general counsel Paula Montgomery, chief financial officer Patrick Nolan, physician and community relations supervisor Lynn Carpentier, and ambassadors Karl Bleser, Sonja McCollum, Mya Beaulieu, Lisa Hofstad and Rebecca Olson. Submitted photo.

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare on opening its new location. The business, located at 505 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, provides specialty care to children and adults with complex medical needs, a press release said.