Kraus-Anderson completes Gene Dillon Elementary

The $31 million, 124,600-square-foot school will serve 900 students in grades 4-5. Designed by DLR Group, the new school features two gymnasiums, 48 high-tech classrooms, a cafeteria, a lounge, a media center, art and music facilities, offices and an autism area.

Kraus-Anderson remains one of the region's leading construction managers for education and is currently ranked sixth in the nation in the construction of K-12 facilities by Building Design and Construction magazine, according to a press release. The company has completed more than $1 billion in K-12 projects in the past five years.