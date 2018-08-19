Search
    YPN announces development summit

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:45 a.m.

    BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network will present a Professional Development Summit on Thursday, Sept. 27, at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

    The summit is a daylong opportunity for continued education and professional growth, a press release said. It will feature a welcome by Jim Bensen, president emeritus of BSU, and also will include three speakers and one team building challenge:

    • Samantha Nienow, Red Zest Design: "Three perfect responses to the business world's most common question"

    • Stacie Iken, Sanford Health: "Harnessing the power of leadership through emotional intelligence"

    • Minute 59: "Team building mystery challenge"

    • Teresa Lewis, inspirational speaker and author: "The seven mindsets for success"

    Registration is open at www.ypnbemidji.org/summit or by contacting Angela at (218) 444-3541 ext. 109. The cost is $99 for non YPN members. The first 75 to register will get a free swag bag.

    The Young Professionals Network is a membership group under the Bemidji Area Chamber of

    Commerce. For more information, visit www.ypnbemidji.org.

