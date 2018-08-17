Faith briefs, Aug. 17

Our Redeemers to host ice cream social

PUPOSKY—Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church will host an ice cream and pie social from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19. It will include children's games, music, and a craft and bake sale. A free-will donation will be accepted. Our Redeemer's Lutheran is located at 1020 Durand Drive.

Christian Women's summer dinner meeting

BEMIDJI—The Christian Women's summer dinner meeting will feature the local family singing group, "Free Indeed" at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, in the Eagle's Club back Community Room, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE, Bemidji. You will hear old favorites plus some of their own unique songs. Special speaker, Sherry Segal, from Owatonna, Minn., will follow with her message on her journey from hopelessness to joy. Contact Linda at 444-4709 or Carolyn at 751-4597 for reservations.

BACM presents The First City Handbell Choir

BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series will feature The First City Handbell Choir at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church. Under the direction of Carol L. Johnson and Vicki L. Stenerson, the concert will feature 12 bell ringers and a variety of sacred selections, according to a press release. Jennifer L. Johnson will sing one vocal solo.

St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church is located at 1800 Irvine Ave.

A luncheon will follow the concert with a price to be announced.

A free-will offering to fund music scholarships will be received at the door. For the past 22 years, the free-will offerings have been used to grant scholarships to students beginning their college music careers. For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol L. Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 751-1893.

The final concert in the Bemidji Area Church Musicians series will feature the Turtle Island Ensemble on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at First Lutheran Church.