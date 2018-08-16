Crime report for Aug. 15

Fire

2:32 p.m. Deputies assisted the Bemidji Fire Department with a grassfire at the 3000 block of Buchanan Avenue SW.

Medical

11:40 p.m. A 19-year-old male and a 27-year-old male were cited after deputies responded to an adult male with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Mission Road NE and Power Dam Road NE.

Warrant

2:41 p.m. A 37-year-old female was arrested for warrants, obstruction and giving a false name at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

7:49 p.m. A 49-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 4300 block of Bluebill Lane NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

8:14 a.m. Officers responded to a report of domestic assault at the 600 block of 28th Street NW. Upon officers' arrival the female did not want to pursue charges.

7:42 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an assault at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.