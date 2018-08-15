Beltrami County GOP encouraged by Tuesday results

At the Beltrami County Republican Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on Wednesday evening in Bemidji, state party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said the GOP will continue into the General Election with all systems go.

"We've unleashed the biggest ground game that the Republican Party of Minnesota has seen in a very long time. We made 200,000-plus direct voter contacts to turn people out," Carnahan said. "Our strategy moving forward is just to continue on what we've done. It's the ground game. Ground games make the difference between winning and losing elections."

That strategy paid off Tuesday night, as all of the GOP's endorsed candidates won in statewide primaries. One of the most notable races was the gubernatorial primary, where Jeff Johnson won with 168,502 votes, defeating former Gov. Tim Pawlenty, who earned 140,466.

"Yesterday was one of the most exciting days we've experienced since I've been the chairwoman," Carnahan said. "To be able to have gotten every single one of our endorsed, statewide and federal level Republican candidates through the primaries was a huge win."

In addition to the endorsed candidates having a good night, Carnahan said the turnout was promising.

"In the 2014 primary, there were about 180,000 voters on the Republican side. This year, we had more than 300,000," Carnahan said. "That is significant growth and improvement. It means people are engaging earlier in the process, that they're paying attention and they're doing their research."

Like the state party, local Republicans were also encouraged by Tuesday's results.

"I'm glad that all of the endorsed candidates won. That is a big deal for Republicans. The whole party is on board," Beltrami County Republican Party Chair Rich Siegert said. "I think there are some real problems for the Democratic party right now, too, and I think the success for Republicans in Beltrami County will keep going."