Two area men sentenced for sex crimes

Nicholson was sentenced to three years in prison, and received credit for the 195 days he was incarcerated after his March arrest.

The Littlefork, Minn., man came to the attention of law enforcement after he responded to a Craigslist ad posted by an undercover agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. After receiving Nicholson's response, the agent played the part of a 15-year-old girl.

A Bemidji police detective posed as the girl and had a sexually explicit conversation with Nicholson. The pair eventually arranged to meet at a convenience store in Bemidji on March 1, at which point Nicholson was arrested.

He pleaded not guilty to the three charges but was found guilty after a multi-day trial in June.

Scott Patrick Mickle, 54, of Deer River, Minn., was also caught after he responded to an online "casual encounters" ad posted by Bemidji law enforcement and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Once Mickle replied to the ad he was told that he was talking to a 15-year-old boy, according to a criminal complaint. He was accused in the document of sending several sexually explicit texts, emails and photos of his genitals to the undercover officer posing as a child.

Mickle arranged to travel to Bemidji to meet the person he believed was a child and was arrested. He pleaded guilty June 27 to one count of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child.

Mickle was sentenced to 30 days in the Beltrami County Jail, but will only be required to serve six days if he participated in a veterans program. He was required to report to the jail Wednesday.