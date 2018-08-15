Crime report for Aug. 14

9:40 a.m. Deputies received a report of a mailbox struck by a vehicle at the 600 block of Oak Hills Road SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Disorderly Conduct

8:06 p.m. A 20-year-old female was arrested for disorderly conduct and minor consumption at the intersection of 4th Street SE and Miles Avenue SE.

Theft

10:08 a.m. Officers received a report of the theft of fishing gear from a parked car at the 700 block of Mahnomen Drive SE.

Violations/Court Orders

1:57 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue SW.

4:57 p.m. A 51-year-old male was arrested for violating an order for protection at the 700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.