In the citywide primary for an at-large seat on the council, Don Heinonen and Jim Thompson advanced to the Nov. 6 election, earning 569 votes and 485 votes respectively. The third candidate in the race, Lawrence Hanenberger, finished with 336 votes.

Heinonen's largest number of votes came from Bemidji Ward 5, with 185. Thompson, meanwhile, had a good showing in Ward 2, taking in 118 votes.

Heinonen, 54, is an automotive technician and comes into the race with experience on the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission. Thompson, meanwhile, is an 85-year-old retired eye doctor and previous member of the council, serving from 2010-2014.

Hanenberger, is a 22-year-old BSU student studying political science and social studies.

The city of Bemidji has only one at-large member on the council. Heinonen and Thompson will vie for the seat now held by Dave Larson, who is not running for re-election. Larson is also the former mayor of Bemidji.

Other members represent each of the city's five wards. The at-large race will be one of four on the ballot for city voters in November.

Incumbent Mayor Rita Albrecht is running for reelection against Joe Vene; Michael Beard is running against Jaime Thibodeaux for Ward 2; and incumbent Richard Lehmann is facing Emelie Rivera for Ward 4.

At the county level, three candidates were competing to be the two names on the November ballot for Beltrami District 1, currently held by Keith Winger, who is not running for re-election. Candidates Craig Gaasvig and Natalie Grosfield were the winners of Tuesday's primary, taking in 767 votes and 442 votes respectively. Heather Broda, who also filed for the seat, earned 222.

Gaasvig, 49, is currently a member of the Port Hope Township Board and works as a regional account manager with North Country Business Products. Grosfield, 59, works for Minnesota Public Radio and formerly served on the Port Hope Township Board.

Beltrami County District 1 includes the cities of Turtle River and Tenstrike as well as Summit, Port Hope, Taylor, Birch, Turtle River, Sugar Bush, Moose Lake, Frohn, Ten Lake and unorganized Brook Lake townships.

The other commissioner seat up for election this year is for Beltrami County District 3. Incumbent Richard Anderson is running unopposed. In the Beltrami County Sheriff's race, Chief Deputy Ernie Beitel is running unopposed, as is Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson and county Auditor/Treasurer JoDee Treat.

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 6.