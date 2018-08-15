Sanford to hold pediatric orthopedic screening

BEMIDJI -- Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center will host a pediatric orthopedic screening from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14. The complimentary screening will evaluate if a child would benefit from specialty care at Shriners Hospital for Children, which provides comprehensive medical, surgical, and rehabilitative care for children with orthopedic conditions regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay, according to a press release.