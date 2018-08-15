HRDC to host homebuyer education workshop
BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Regional Development Commission will host a homebuyer education workshop from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 27-28. The Home Stretch workshop provides potential homebuyers with the information they need to make the process less stressful, a press release said. Local experts will present on topics such as improving credit, mortgage products, shopping for a home, and more. The class is designed for buyers in any stage of the process.
Cost is $35 per household. Pre-registration is requested. For more information and to register, call Headwaters Regional Development Commission at (218) 333-6542 or visit www.hrdc.org/home-ownership. Pre-register by Friday, Aug. 24.
The HRDC office is located at 403 Fourth St. NW Ste. 310, Bemidji.