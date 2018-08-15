MS Connections to meet Saturday

BEMIDJI -- The monthly MS Connections support group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center Education Room A, 1600 Anne St. NW. The meeting will focus on stress management. The topic was addressed in a spring meeting through a DVD which expressed the perspectives of medical doctors and individuals living with MS. The August meeting will take this topic to a more personal level, a press release said. Participants are encouraged to share personal struggles with the symptoms of MS, how their life has been impacted and what they have done to relieve stress in a constructive way, if at all.