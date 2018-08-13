Primary election will narrow local races

In the city of Bemidji, residents will decide two of three candidates to compete for the at-large council position in November. A race of three will also be narrowed to two for the Beltrami County District 1 seat.

The incumbents for each position, at-large city council member Dave Larson and county commissioner Keith Winger, are not seeking reelection.

In the city primary, the following candidates are competing in the primary:

• Lawrence Hanenberger, a 22-year-old BSU student studying political science and social studies.

• Don Heinonen, a 54-year-old automotive technician and member of the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Commission.

• Jim Thompson, an 85-year-old retired eye doctor and former member of the city council.

For Beltrami County District 1, candidates include:

• Craig Gaasvig, a 49-year-old regional account manager with North Country Business Products and a member of the Port Hope Township Board.

• Natalie Grosfield, a 59-year-old employee at Minnesota Public Radio and a former Port Hope Township Board member.

• County resident Heather Broda.

Where to vote?

Residents in the city of Bemidji will vote at the following locations:

• The American Indian Resource Center at 1620 Birchmont Drive NE for Ward 1.

• The National Guard Armory at 1430 23rd St. NW for Ward 2.

• The Boys and Girls Club at 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW for Ward 3

• Bemidji City Hall at 317 Fourth St. NW for Ward 4.

• Northwest Technical College at 905 Grant Ave. SE for Ward 5.

Residents in the townships surrounding Bemidji will also have an opportunity to vote Tuesday for state and national offices.

Polling places for the surrounding townships include:

• Bemidji Town Hall at 148 Carr Lake Road SE for Bemidji Township.

• Eckles Community Center at 9735 Cardinal Road NW for Eckles Township.

• Grant Valley Town Hall at 5408 Boot Lake Road SW for Grant Valley Township.

• Northern Town Hall at 445 Town Hall Road NW for Northern Township.

• Turtle River Town Hall at 9927 Birchmont Beach Road NE (County Road 20) for Turtle River Township.

The city of Bemidji has only one at-large member on the council. Other members represent each of the city's five wards.

Beltrami County District 1, meanwhile, includes the cities of Tenstrike and Turtle River, as well as Summit, Port Hope, Taylor, Birch, Turtle River, Sugar Bush, Moose Lake, Frohn, Ten Lake and unorganized Brook Lake Townships.

The polls for Tuesday's primary will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Residents who are in line before 8 p.m. have the right to still vote after the polls close. Primary winners will compete in the general election on Nov. 6.

For more poll locations, sample ballots and other election information, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website at www.sos.state.mn.us.