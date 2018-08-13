The memorial marks Beltrami's expedition campsite where he determined and mapped Lake Julia and the Turtle River Chain as the northernmost sources of the Mississippi River.

The Historical Society will hold the ceremony at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Turtle Lake Township Hall, north of Bemidji on County Highway 15, across from the Buena Vista Ski Area. Local researcher and documentarian Norwood Hall will be the guest speaker. He has conducted considerable research on Beltrami, including on-location research in the museum archives of

Beltrami's birth place in Bergamo, Italy. He also will include film clips from the upcoming Giacomo Beltrami episode that is part of the "Veritas Caput: True Source" explorer film series of which he is co-director along with Janet Rith-Najarian. It will be the first of the explorer film series to be released.

The anniversary celebration also will include comments by local officials, a program about Giacomo Beltrami and his expedition through the area, and refreshments.

Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht, will read a proclamation announcing the official designation of Bemidji as the "Sister City" of Filottrano, Italy, which was Beltrami's home in his later life. Attendees are encouraged to submit messages of goodwill, whether they be postcards, letters or other forms of communication, which will be collected and delivered to the citizens of Filottrano during a visit by the Beltrami County Historical Society in early September. Local merchants and artisans are especially encouraged to donate items with which to showcase Beltrami County to the people of Italy.

The ceremony also will kick-off the five-year countdown to the "Beltrami Bicentennial" of 2023, which will mark the 200th anniversary of Giacomo Beltrami's 1823 expedition to northern Minnesota.

You can find the Beltami teaser trailer on Facebook and and for more information about Beltrami and the "True Source" film project, visit www.veritascaput.homestead.com.

For more information about the upcoming ceremony, call Gary Rozman, executive director at the Beltrami County Historical Society at (218) 444-3376 or email depot@beltramihistory.org.