School Board filing period closes end of day Tuesday
BEMIDJI—Want to run for the Bemidji School Board? You've got about a day left to get your name on ballots this November.
The deadline to file to run for Bemidji Area Schools' school board is 5 p.m. Tuesday. To file, submit an affidavit of candidacy at the superintendent's office at 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.
Candidates must be eligible to vote, 21 or older on the day they'd assume office, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, and must not have filed to run for any other offices.
School board members are elected to four-year terms.
There are three at-large seats up-for-grabs this year. They're occupied by Board Chair Carol L. Johnson, Shawn Whiting, and Melissa Bahr. Johnson and Whiting both filed for re-election, but, as of Monday afternoon, Bahr had not.
At least five other Bemidji-area residents will be on ballots this November, making it the first election since 2012 with more candidates than available board spots. Those candidates are:
• Gary Rozman
• Jeffrey Lind
• Wenona Kingbird
• Sarah Young
• Bonnie Solomon