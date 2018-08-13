School Board filing period closes end of day Tuesday

Candidates must be eligible to vote, 21 or older on the day they'd assume office, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, and must not have filed to run for any other offices.

School board members are elected to four-year terms.

There are three at-large seats up-for-grabs this year. They're occupied by Board Chair Carol L. Johnson, Shawn Whiting, and Melissa Bahr. Johnson and Whiting both filed for re-election, but, as of Monday afternoon, Bahr had not.

At least five other Bemidji-area residents will be on ballots this November, making it the first election since 2012 with more candidates than available board spots. Those candidates are:

• Gary Rozman

• Jeffrey Lind

• Wenona Kingbird

• Sarah Young

• Bonnie Solomon