Jack Aakhus filed an affidavit of candidacy Monday afternoon. He’s been a substitute teacher in the district for one year and began his second year coaching the Lumberjacks’ outside linebackers. Aakhus said he hasn’t held or sought public office before.

Want to run for the Bemidji School Board? You’ve got about a day left to get your name on ballots this November.

The deadline to file to run for Bemidji Area Schools’ school board is 5 p.m. Tuesday. To file, submit an affidavit of candidacy at the superintendent’s office at 502 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Candidates must be eligible to vote, 21 or older on the day they’d assume office, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, and must not have filed to run for any other offices.

School board members are elected to four-year terms.

There are three at-large seats up-for-grabs this year. They’re occupied by Board Chair Carol L. Johnson, Shawn Whiting, and Melissa Bahr. Johnson and Whiting both filed for re-election, but, as of Monday afternoon, Bahr had not.

Beyond Aakhus, Johnson, and Whiting, at least five other Bemidji-area residents will be on ballots this November, making it the first election since 2012 with more candidates than available board spots. Those candidates are: