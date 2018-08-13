Babysitter who broke infant's legs sentenced to 18 months

Stately was allegedly caught on a "Nanny Cam" grabbing the 3-month-old infant's feet and twisting her ankles after the child became fussy during a feeding. When the baby's mother noticed the girl was in pain and took her to the hospital, X-rays showed that the child's tibias were broken.

While speaking with investigators, Stately said she has anger issues and had been using methamphetamine while watching the baby, the criminal complaint said.

Stately's sentence was more severe than Minnesota's sentencing guidelines call for; because of her lack of criminal history and the severity level of third-degree assault, the guidelines call for a "presumptive stay," meaning that Stately would not have had to spend any time in prison.

But during her July 30 guilty plea, Stately agreed to an upward departure, meaning that, because of certain aggravating factors, she received a harsher sentence.