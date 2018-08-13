Chicago man charged with first-degree heroin possession

According to a criminal complaint, "cooperating defendants" and informants told Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force agents on the evening of Aug. 8 that Jeremy Laderacus Ollie, 25, was at a room in the Best Western hotel, where he was selling heroin.

The complaint said agents corroborated a "significant amount" of the information from the informants and executed a search warrant at the hotel. The document did not say how investigators corroborated the report.

Agents allegedly found Ollie in the room early Aug. 9 and seized 25 grams of heroin, a digital scale and $1,621 in cash.

After he was arrested, Ollie told police he was homeless and visiting people in Bemidji, and that a friend rented the room for him. He allegedly said he did not know why the drugs, scale and money were in the room.

Ollie was convicted of domestic battery in Cook County, Ill., in 2017 and has no verifiable Minnesota address. He is scheduled to appear in court for an omnibus hearing on Monday, Aug. 20.