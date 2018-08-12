More stories were shared inside the church, where Achermann's funeral took place.

Achermann went missing on July 24, 2009 after leaving his farm in Leader to pick up groceries and his wife's medication in Staples, Minn. His abandoned vehicle was found the following day in a rural area of Cass County. Despite searches and a substantial reward, no trace of him was ever found.

Desiree Achermann-Lancaster said her father had written about his life in a memoir titled "The Journey of a Lifetime" with help from his niece, Rebecca. In the memoir Achermann speaks about how the family should take care of his funeral—if it is summer, the family should provide cold beverages and if it is winter, they should provide hot alcoholic beverages.

To honor his wishes, the Achermann family hosted a celebration of Achermann's life on their farm near Leader—replete with cold beverages and so much food that it could not be consumed by everyone. Children played and adults reminisced under shade from the hot August sun as a small flock of domesticated white ducks circled the guests.

A tent was set up with family pictures for everyone to view, and the gathering was filled with the sounds of dishes being being topped with food and family and friends visiting in the rural landscape.

