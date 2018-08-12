Area man earns his place in the 'Iron Butt' club

Slindee said he planned his recent trip for a long time, choosing Lolo, Mont., as his 1,000-mile destination from Blackduck.

Documentation begins with a gas slip at the start of the trip, which Slindee picked up at the Blackduck Family Foods Cenex pumps in Blackduck at 2:45 a.m. on July 12, before beginning his ride. That gas slip and each of several others must be saved and witnessed along the way in order for the ride to receive credit from the club.

So even though he made the ride solo, someone at the stations had to sign off on the receipt for him at Castleton, Bismarck and Beach in North Dakota; Forsythe, Columbus, Butte and Missoula in Montana; and at his final destination in Lolo, Mont., upon his arrival. The first slip, in Blackduck, and the photo were courtesy of his "very understanding wife," Kari, he said.

The trip was actually 1,125 miles as Lolo is south of Missoula and Slindee accomplished the long trip in 18 hours on no sleep. "Oh, how I was looking forward to a hot shower when I got to the hotel in Lolo." Slindee said. Unfortunately, the hotel where he'd reserved his room was having some plumbing problems and he had to settle for a refreshing cold shower. "I thought about going to the brewery and getting a burger, but after my shower, I just ate a power bar and slept for six hours."

But Slindee was on a roll and not done with his trip yet.

After his nap he travelled the Lolo Pass, a 66-mile road meandering down the mountain curves of gorgeous scenery on a beautiful morning, he said. Another 14 hours brought him to Lewiston, Idaho, where it was 95 degrees in the flats and reached 100, and then 115 over the next eight hours.

He continued on to Redmond, Ore., where he met up with his brother Pete—another motorcycle enthusiast, and the two continued on to Pete's home in Eugene, Ore., where they spent some time walleye fishing. Slindee joked that he learned in that in Oregon, walleye are considered an invasive species, as people there mainly fish for salmon and trout, and walleye are notorious eaters of salmon and trout eggs. "They couldn't believe we wanted to fish for walleye," he said. "They want to get rid of them, so we could catch and keep as many as we wanted, as big as we wanted!"

On the fourth day of the adventure, Phil and Pete rode to Florence, Ore., on the Pacific Coast, getting his mileage up to 1,800 for the trip to that point. Among the sights Slindee saw along his route were the lava fields in Oregon and the Civilian Conservation Corps monument there built entirely out of lava between Redmond and Eugene, he said.

When he returned home, he said, he stayed a night in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, then headed north to West Glacier, then hit a second stayover in Havre, Mont., and was home on the third day. Three days out, three days fishing and sightseeing, and three days back home: quite a trip on his 2011 Harley Davidson Ultra.

So, what do you get as a member of the 'Iron Butt' club?

"A sticker, a license plate frame, and bragging rights," he said. And how do you beat his most recent motorcycle trip? "There's always the Saddle Bun Burner 1,500," he said, which is "1,500 miles in 36 hours."