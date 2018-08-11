The event will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at the gravesite of Ralph Gracie in Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji.

Gracie was a Bemidji pilot who was killed in action on Aug. 12, 1918, while flying for the American 17th Aero Squadron with the British Royal Air Force in World War I.

According to research done by Sue Bruns, a Beltrami County Historical Society board member and Pioneer contributor who wrote a story about Gracie in May, Gracie and his squad were on patrol on Aug. 12, 1918, over France when he did not return.

A letter to his father Daniel Gracie of Bemidji was signed by Samuel B. Eckert, Commanding Officer of the 17th Aero Squadron:

"Your son, Lieutenant Ralph D. Gracie, left this aerodrome with the other members of the squadron on August 12, 1918. While about 12 miles over the line they encountered a strong enemy formation and in the encounter which ensued the wings of one of our planes was seen to give way and the machine fell into the sea, the wing spars no doubt having been splintered by bullets.

"When the squadron returned, Lieutenant Gracie was missing and I fear it must have been he who fell into the sea.

"It will, I am sure, be a comfort to you to know that your son was loved by us all and universally admired for his character as a man and his oft proved bravery."

A friend of Gracie's, Douglas Kennedy, later wrote, "I met an American flier who was on the same patrol with Ralph when the latter was killed. He said there were four of them on patrol duty on the coast of the North Sea when they were attacked by seven German planes. Four of the seven dived on Ralph at the same time. He looped and gave them a hot fire for several minutes before they got him. His plane was shot down in flames and if he wasn't burned to death he was drowned. Ralph was a good fighter, the fellow said, and with any kind of a chance would have come out of it all right."

Gracie's body was not recovered, and after the Armistice, the War Department declared that he had been killed in action in France, less than three months before the end of the war. Eventually, Gracie's grave was found in a German cemetery where he had been buried on August 13, 1918. His remains were brought home to Bemidji and buried in a family plot in Greenwood Cemetery.

Congress chartered a patriotic veterans' organization, the American Legion, in 1919. On June 6 of that year, the Bemidji Sentinel newspaper reported that 40 some veterans had met to organize the local American Legion and proposed that the newly formed post be named to honor Ralph Gracie, the first Bemidji man killed in action in WWI. The charter became official in August 1920.