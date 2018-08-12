To some, that microcosm may seem like a mainstay, something that has always been. Odell Bjerkness, however, has had a front row seat in the transformation of the villages as they progressed throughout the years.

In his recently published book, "It Takes a Village: The Story of Concordia Language Villages," Bjerkness gives his readers a much broader history of the organization than what they likely already knew, explaining how it began and why it's continued throughout the following decades.

"I had been thinking about writing this memoir for some time," Bjerkness said about the project, which includes extensive information about the organization. "My wife says I included in the book every single thing of any importance over the 30 years."

Bjerkness experienced the villages through a number of different lenses. He began as a staff counselor at the French Lac Du Bois in 1965, just a few years after the villages opened in 1961. He then served as a dean before becoming director of the villages from 1971 until retiring in 1989.

Even though he may not have taken part in the actual inception of Concordia Language Villages, Bjerkness writes about the camp from its initial founding under the direction of Gerry Haukebo until his own retirement.

Christine Schulze, the current executive director for Concordia Language Villages, took over the helm after Bjerkness retired. In the beginning of the book, he explains how she encouraged him to put his thoughts down on paper.

"He's a historian by nature and really wanted to do a complete overview of his time," Schulze said. "To have that history in writing is really important... really, the past always guides the future. It gives you a sense of place."

Concordia Language Villages continued to expand under Bjerkness' leadership. By 1989, five additional language programs were added on top of the five that existed before Bjerknes took over as director in 1971. Attendance also ballooned from a mere 75 students in its first year to 7,000 annually in 1989.

For as much work as he put into the actual villages while he was serving as counselor, dean and director, Bjerkness also put an extensive amount of work into the book itself—a project he took on nearly 30 years after he officially retired from the villages. He spent about two years writing the book, which has been interspersed with hundreds of photographs he received from the villages' former photographer Dave Hetland.

"I am a notorious report keeper so I started by reviewing my notes and sorting through my vast photo collection," Bjerkness said. "There are many photos in the book, over 400, I think. So I started putting together the reports and photographs in various time frames."

In the book, Bjerkness doesn't just describe the villages themselves, but also some of the theory around the concept of language immersion camps. He describes the initial founding, the construction of the villages, its faculty and a number of other factors that contributed to the villages throughout the first three decades they existed.

Bjerkness also touches on some of the goals that go beyond simple language acquisition. He said immersing students in foreign lifestyles, concepts, and ways of thinking—as well as the actual foreign languages—is a way to bring greater understanding between peoples of different nationalities.

"Concordia Language Villages' method of teaching is dynamic, engaging and filled with excitement," Bjerkness wrote in the book's postscript. "Its goal, especially, is to help young people understand the diversity of those from different cultures and in that process, to become supporters of the world peace movement."