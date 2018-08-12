Eagle Vista Ranch and Wellness Center attends international symposium
Representatives from Eagle Vista Ranch and Wellness Center presented at the 27th annual conference of the International Society for Anthrozoology (ISAZ) in Sydney, Australia, July 2-5. The team consisted of Elizabeth Letson, owner of the center; Jennifer Laitala, equine specialist; and Angela Fournier, faculty member at Bemidji State University.
ISAZ is an organization that supports the study of human-animal interactions through publication, research and the exchange of knowledge, a press release said.
The team presented on research resulting from collaboration between the center and BSU.
Presentations included two posters and one symposium on animal-assisted psychotherapy. The symposium was designed to fuel a discussion on the theoretical underpinnings of animal-assisted psychotherapy from the perspective of different disciplines and across species, the release said.
Eagle Vista Ranch and Wellness Center is an equine-assisted psychotherapy and learning facility that strives to help individuals gain self-confidence, trust, responsibility, and explore their future through the use of horses, the release said.