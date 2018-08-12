ISAZ is an organization that supports the study of human-animal interactions through publication, research and the exchange of knowledge, a press release said.

The team presented on research resulting from collaboration between the center and BSU.

Presentations included two posters and one symposium on animal-assisted psychotherapy. The symposium was designed to fuel a discussion on the theoretical underpinnings of animal-assisted psychotherapy from the perspective of different disciplines and across species, the release said.

Eagle Vista Ranch and Wellness Center is an equine-assisted psychotherapy and learning facility that strives to help individuals gain self-confidence, trust, responsibility, and explore their future through the use of horses, the release said.