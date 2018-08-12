Area nonprofits complete two-year training
Five area organizations recently completed a two-year intensive training program called Vital Nonprofits. The mission of the program is to invest and build the long-term sustainability of the region’s nonprofit organizations through targeted and intensive training, assessment, technical assistance, peer learning and coaching opportunities, according to a press release. The training was provided by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation through workshops and assistance from high quality consultants, the release said.
The five organizations selected to participate in the program were the Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, Clear Waters Life Center, Thief River Falls Area Community Theater and Care and Share of Crookston.