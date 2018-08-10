Crime report for Aug. 9

6:10 a.m. Deputies conducted an investigation of a home invasion at the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.

DWI

12:05 p.m. A 56-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Cormant Road NE.

5:50 p.m. A 24-year-old female was arrested for DWI and a 29-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW.

Fire

10:43 a.m. Deputies received a report of a fire at the intersection of Highway 1 NE and Everts Road NE.

Sex Crimes

10:54 p.m. Deputies received a report of possible child abuse in Bemidji.

11:34 p.m. Deputies received a report of a sexual assault in Bemidji.

Violations/Court Orders

7:30 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Highway 2 NW.

Warrant

6:03 a.m. A juvenile was arrested for a warrant in Bemidji.

10:51 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

3:18 a.m. Officers received a report of domestic assault at the 800 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Drugs

1:20 a.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for first-degree drug charges at the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Violations/Court Orders

11:14 a.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Warrant

1:43 p.m. A 53-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 500 block of 3rd Street NW.