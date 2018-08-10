Crime report for Aug. 9
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:
Assault
4:10 a.m. Deputies received a report of an assault at the 3900 block of Allens Bay Drive SE.
6:10 a.m. Deputies conducted an investigation of a home invasion at the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.
DWI
12:05 p.m. A 56-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Cormant Road NE.
5:50 p.m. A 24-year-old female was arrested for DWI and a 29-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW.
Fire
10:43 a.m. Deputies received a report of a fire at the intersection of Highway 1 NE and Everts Road NE.
Sex Crimes
10:54 p.m. Deputies received a report of possible child abuse in Bemidji.
11:34 p.m. Deputies received a report of a sexual assault in Bemidji.
Violations/Court Orders
7:30 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Highway 2 NW.
Warrant
6:03 a.m. A juvenile was arrested for a warrant in Bemidji.
10:51 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of Highway 2.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:
Assault
3:18 a.m. Officers received a report of domestic assault at the 800 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.
Drugs
1:20 a.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for first-degree drug charges at the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
Violations/Court Orders
11:14 a.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.
Warrant
1:43 p.m. A 53-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 500 block of 3rd Street NW.