Bemidji Elks Lodge 1052 recently provided the United Way of Bemidji Area’s Backpack Buddies Food Pack Program with a $500 donation from the Elks Gratitude Grant. From left to right are Bill Batchelder, Elks Lodge; Denae Alamano, executive director of the United way of Bemidji Area; and Joe Dunn, Elks Lodge. Submitted photo.