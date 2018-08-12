Marilyn Ellefson and Marg Van Wyk weren't just any ordinary customers. Their father, Roy Glockner, ran the Dairy Queen for about a decade back in the 1950s. They visited the store across from Lake Bemidji to celebrate their 80th birthday with about 40 members of their family. Ellefson now lives in Hibbing. Van Wyk lives in Colorado.

The last time the twins made cones at the Dairy Queen, Elvis Presley had released "Heartbreak Hotel," and "I Love Lucy" was in its prime. It's been about 60 years. But the ice cream haven's current owner, Mike Magnan, welcomed them to give the handle of the ice cream machine a pull. The twins hadn't lost their touch. They each neatly topped their cones with the signature Dairy Queen curl.

"I spent eight summers working there making 80 cents an hour," Van Wyk said to her 15-year-old grandson, Ashton Allen.

"What could you buy for 80 cents?" asked Ashton, astonished. His brother Cody makes more than 10 times that amount walking dogs. "How much would a candy bar cost back then?"

"Probably a nickel," Marg said.

Magnan's dad purchased the Dairy Queen in 1985. He welcomed the twins and their family to the shop and announced their birthday on the store's sign, which can be seen up and down Paul Bunyan Drive. He even gave free treats to the whole group. That's "Minnesota nice," said the visitors, some who traveled from as far as Colorado and New Jersey for the event.

Magnan said he loved learning more about the history of the store from the twins.

"It's just a lot of fun," Magnan said. "There's not a lot of stuff that dates back that far and is still the same. We like to be nostalgic. This is a place for families to come back and remember."