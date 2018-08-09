Free, ‘drive-in’ movie scheduled for Sanford Center parking lot
BEMIDJI -- Moviegoers can take a trip back in time later this month. The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department plans a drive-in style movie night for Saturday, Aug. 25.
The “drive-in” will actually be held in the Sanford Center parking lot at 1111 Event Center Drive NE. The event is free.
The scheduled movie is “The Lion King,” and the show will start at dusk. Concessions will be available for purchase.
For more information, visist www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.