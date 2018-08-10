Food shelf plans annual Ice Cream Sundae Sunday
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will hold its fourth annual Appreciation Ice Cream Sundae Sunday on Aug. 19. The ice cream social will be from 2 to 4 p.m., with tours of the food shelf and The Farm at 2 and 3 p.m. Students from Headwaters School of Music and the Arts will perform music. The event is a “make your own” ice cream sundae event.
The food shelf is located at 1260 Exchange Ave SE. Parking is in the area of the big mural and entry to the event is through the chain link gate to the east. In the case of inclement weather the event will be in the food shelf waiting room with entry through the employee (west) door.
The event is free and open to the public.