$550,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Bemidji

Also, the Triangle Store in Nisswa sold a Northstar Cash ticket worth $30,000, a release said. The business will receive $300 when the winning ticket is claimed. The winning ticket matched all of the Northstar Cash numbers drawn Wednesday, Aug. 8 (9-14-19-21-31).

Lottery players in Minnesota have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should call (651) 635-8273 (select option 2) to make arrangements to claim their prize.

To date, Minnesotans have won more than $7.3 billion from the Minnesota Lottery.