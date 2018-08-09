$550,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Bemidji
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- A Minnesota Lottery winning ticket of nearly $550,000 recently was sold at a Bemidji business.
Orton’s Bemidji Cenex, located at 555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW in Bemidji, sold a Gopher 5 ticket worth $549,633, according to a release Thursday from the Minnesota Lottery. The business will receive a $5,000 bonus when the prize is claimed. The winning ticket matched all of the Gopher 5 numbers drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 8 (15-22-23-27-31).
Also, the Triangle Store in Nisswa sold a Northstar Cash ticket worth $30,000, a release said. The business will receive $300 when the winning ticket is claimed. The winning ticket matched all of the Northstar Cash numbers drawn Wednesday, Aug. 8 (9-14-19-21-31).
Lottery players in Minnesota have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should call (651) 635-8273 (select option 2) to make arrangements to claim their prize.
To date, Minnesotans have won more than $7.3 billion from the Minnesota Lottery.