Lake Bemidji State Park events this week

1 to 3 p.m.: Afternoon with the Naturalist: Water Bugs! Join a naturalist at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds to learn about water bugs. Live bugs will be present. This is a come-and-go as you please program that will be set up at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources booth at the Beltrami County Fair.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Ojibwe Kahoot Competition! At the Visitor Center at the park. In Bemidji and surrounding communities, Ojibwe language inclusion is becoming more and more common through grassroots efforts like the Bemidji Ojibwe Language Project. Join a naturalist to learn a selection of Ojibwe words related to things that can be found in the park; then, test out your new language learning by playing a competitive Kahoot. Winners receive bragging rights and a prize. This recurring program will have a new theme each time. No prior knowledge of the Ojibwe language is required. An electronic device capable of connecting to Wi-Fi is required for this activity.

1 to 3 p.m. Afternoon with the Naturalist: Bemidji Area Glacial History! Join a naturalist at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds to learn about the glacial history that shaped the region.

2 to 3 p.m. Junior Park Naturalist: Majestic Eagles! At the playground at the park. Work toward your Junior Park Naturalist (Pinelands) badge! Join a naturalist to learn about our national symbol, the Bald Eagle. Then, make your own eagle to take home. In the event of inclement weather, this program will be inside the Visitor Center.

7 to 8 p.m. Campfire Chef: Beyond S’mores. Picnic Area (look for event flag.) S'mores are delicious and fun, but there is so much more to cook over a campfire. Join a naturalist to learn some fun, easy, and tasty camp recipes.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Theater under the Pines: Three Excellent Cows. At the Amphitheater. Join Bemidji Community Theater as they present another fun summer production at the Amphitheater. “Three Excellent Cows” is the story of three cows who learn what it takes to make their un-cow-like dreams come true. With the help of their friends and their farmer, they discover what it takes to be excellent together despite every disappointment, discouragement and barnyard disaster. A free-will donation is requested to help cover the various costs of putting on a theater production.

10 a.m. to noon. Story Book Trail. At the Visitor Center. Combine a leisurely, self-guided stroll with a classic nature-themed story book for the perfect start to your morning. Come anytime during this program to follow our story book trail from beginning to end, beginning at the Visitor Center. Dress for the weather.

1 to 3 p.m. Afternoon with the Naturalist: Pollinators! Join a naturalist at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds to learn about the many pollinators that call Minnesota home.After learning about pollinators, learn how to create your own bee-house and take the finished product home.

4 to 6 p.m. Cast Iron Chef. At the Picnic Area (look for event flag.) Witness the greatest campfire cook-off to hit the Minnesota State Parks and Trails system: the Cast Iron Chef cook-off! Our August campground hosts face-off against former park naturalist, John Fylpaa, in a winner-take-all cooking competition. Participants will use various cast iron cooking techniques to create campfire dishes; learn how to make them yourself for your next camping trip.

10 to 11 a.m. H is for Hummingbirds… At the Picnic Area (look for event flag.) Join a naturalist as a new letter of the alphabet is explored in relation to the natural and cultural resources found within the park. This week, explore the amazing and beautiful hummingbird, through stories and exploration. A craft activity will follow.

1 to 3 p.m. Afternoon with the Naturalist: Loons! Join a naturalist at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds to learn about Minnesota's iconic bird, the loon.

2 to 3 p.m. Music Under the Pines: Mark Fogelson. At the Amphitheater. This week's Community Concert features Mark Fogelson. Mark's songs hearken back to an era when storytellers handed tales down through generations, yet they remain a powerful commentary about the rapidly changing world in which we live. His songs range from family themes, such as in "Sometimes It Seems," to new beginnings, as in "Plant New Dreams," to others that are humorous or thought-provoking.

If you need an accommodation, please contact Larissa at larissa.harris@state.mn.us or (218) 308-2328, two weeks prior to the event.