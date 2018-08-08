Local activist ‘Pedie’ Pederson dies at age 58

Those who knew him say his legacy is his activism and his compassion.

“He had probably the largest heart of anyone I knew,” Bemidji Woolen Mills owner Bill Batchelder said. “I knew Laverne, we called him Pedie, my whole adult life. He worked diligently to tell his life story and about the struggles he had.”

Pederson was born July 9, 1960, in Detroit Lakes and was moved to live in a home for those with disabilities, as he had cerebral palsy, according to his obituary. After graduating from Roseau High School in 1981, he became an advocate for the disabled community and wrote several books detailing his own life.

Pederson also ran for multiple elected positions. While his bids for office were unsuccessful, he continued to launch campaigns in order to fight for the disabled community.

Locally, Pederson ran for mayor of Bemidji in 2008 and 2010. Then, in 2012 he challenged Tom Saxhaug for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party nomination in Minnesota Senate District 5. Two years later, he competed with John Persell for the DFL nomination in Minnesota House of Representatives District 5A.

In the 2016 election cycle, Pederson switched parties and filed as a Republican. In the primary, he ran against Justin Eichorn for the Republican nomination, once again in Senate District 5.

During his 2016 campaign, Pederson said that if he was elected, he would represent disabled people in government and work to improve programs to help those with disabilities. Additionally, he wanted to provide aid in the form of tax relief to disabled individuals looking to start a business.

“He loved to advocate for people less fortunate than himself. He was just an absolutely wonderful man,” Batchelder said. “Despite his disabilities, he had one of the most methodical minds. He had a vision for Bemidji and for northern Minnesota that was full of compassion and help for those who couldn’t help themselves.”

Memorial services for Pederson will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday Aug. 13. The services will take place at Evangelical Covenant Church, at 5405 Hart Lane NW.