Local environmental group to hold welcome event
BEMIDJI -- Environmental group Bimi’ji350 will hold a welcome event Sunday.
Attendees can learn about the group’s history, mission and vision during the event at the Paul Bunyan Park pavilion. Presenters will recruit volunteers, and current members will explain the group’s efforts to resist oil pipelines and promote clean energy.
Bimi’ji350 is affiliated with the statewide group MN350, which is heavily involved in anti-pipeline activism of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 replacement project. The 340-mile pipeline will cross northern Minnesota on its route from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wis.
The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. Light refreshments and beverages will be served and children are welcome.