County staff warned county officials and state lawmakers here Tuesday that Beltrami County is approaching a "fiscal cliff" as it pays for more and more children to live, at least temporarily, away from their parents for safety, mental health or correctional reasons.

In 2017, the county paid $11.8 million for 1,284 children, the vast majority of whom are American Indian, to be put into "out-of-home placements," a term that encompasses a range of options, from spending a couple weeks with a grandparent to foster care to being put up for adoption. The state and federal governments paid Beltrami County a combined $4.9 million for that purpose in 2017, and county taxpayers were on the hook for a budgeted $4.1 million.

That meant county staff paid for the remaining $3 million or so with reserve money in the county's general fund, continuing a yearslong practice that's dried up their Health and Human Services reserves and now threatens to do the same to the general fund, which has about $22.5 million remaining after the transfer.

That $11.8 million figure from last year is dramatically higher than the one recorded in 2012, when the county paid $6.4 million to rehouse 651 kids. Staff anticipate that, at the current rate, the county would be broke in six to seven years and would face "inability to cash flow operations" well before that.

"We are in an absolute financial crisis, and I don't think we can levy our way out of this because it's so huge," County Administrator Kay Mack told a roomful of county commissioners, officials, and three Bemidji-area lawmakers on Tuesday. "I do think that we need to seek some legislative relief."

So why have costs risen so sharply? Drugs play a prominent role.

Becky Secore, the county's director of health and human services, estimated that upward of 70 percent of out-of-home placements are related to parental substance abuse.

"Either the parents are using to the point where it's caused other problems in the home, or there's neglect, but generally substance use," Secore told the Pioneer. "And meth and heroin have been the primary substances."

Opioids and meth are notoriously destructive and difficult to kick, which means parents might end up dead or in jail, or they might not stay on track to re-assume custody of their children. And studies suggest that childhood trauma can lead to criminal behavior later in life.

"If you think this is a fiscal cliff for Beltrami County in the next five years or six years, wait until these kids turn 18 and Ernie's dealing with them," County Attorney David Hanson said, glancing briefly at Ernie Beitel, the county's chief sheriff's deputy.

So what's the solution? County staff suggested state funding hikes and giving parents with drug problems more time to sort them out before their children are permanently removed. More than one decision-maker at Tuesday's Beltrami County Board of Commissioners meeting characterized additional funding as a band-aid on a broader societal ill.

"We need to really address the root of the problem, and it's getting people out of poverty," said Jerry Loud, who heads the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program in Red Lake and told the Pioneer that proposed federal welfare reforms would focus on getting people employed. "I'll guarantee you once we get people feeling good about themselves from employment, you're gonna see the out-of-home placement drop. I mean, it's just a no-brainer. You're gonna see the drug abuse drop."

But job-seekers often have several hurdles to clear beyond drug use or drug tests, like transportation, childcare, homelessness or a lack of social supports.

"We've got a lot on our plate," said County Commissioner Richard Anderson. "And I think we're gonna have to take some small bites, but we have to do something."