The annual event, held at both St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and the Bemidji Boys & Girls Club, routinely draws hundreds, and offers children and adults alike a chance to get to know law enforcement, while allowing police to connect with the community they serve.

“It helps us meet the folks that we talk to daily, it helps them know who we are and gives them an idea of some of the services we provide for them,” said Bemidji Police Capt. David Lazella. “It’s always great to talk to any resident in town here.”

St. Mark’s, a small church on the edge of Bemidji that boasts a congregation of about 200, has been hosting its National Night Out event for four years. The gathering functions as a way to promote the church while also giving back to the community, said organizer and church member Ken Grob.

“We're kind of a smaller church, there are larger churches here in town, so just for the visibility in the community,” Grob said. “The other part is giving back to the community. I think the police, fire people are part of our heritage from a town standpoint...so it’s recognizing the community, thanking the community and at the same time giving visibility to our church.”

By Tuesday afternoon, the church’s campus and a field near the Boys & Girls club had both transformed into carnival-like spaces with games and prizes, popcorn and sno-cones and live music. Police showed off equipment to curious children, and both events were to feature a helicopter demonstration by North Memorial Air Care.

Bemidji police officer Tabitha Carrigan said all officers on duty Tuesday night planned to stop by the events. Two or three officers were stationed at each location.

St. Mark’s event was put together solely by volunteers.

“It's been a lot of organization, a lot of time, effort and talent being put in by a lot of people at this church,” said pastor Benjamin Zamzow. “These people who have put this together and really spent their time doing it, they're not doing it because we're cracking a whip over their head, they're doing it out of love for God.”

The Boys & Girls Club event routinely draws about 500 people, said Shelby Weckwerth, the club’s unit director. Along with games and food, the club get-together included booths for about 30 different services from the Bemidji Public Library to The No. 1 Ladies’ Advocacy Agency, which aims to help women escaping intimate partner violence.

“Events like this really bring the community together, as well as our big focus tonight is to get community members involved with the police department,” she said. “We really want to give everyone a good night to come hang out in the beautiful weather.”