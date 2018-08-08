Senior Center plans BBB seminar
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Senior Activity Center will host a free presentation: “Be Wise, Be Informed, Be Empowered” on Tuesday, August 14 at 12:30 p.m.
Topics include: Scam Alerts, BBB Business Reviews and how to empower yourself to take action to protect yourself and others in today’s marketplace. The presenter will be Gary Johnson, senior outreach manager for the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota. Contact the Senior Activity Center at (218) 751-8836 with any questions.
The Bemidji Senior Activity Center is located 216 Third St. NW.