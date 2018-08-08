Lions Club sponsors raffle for Carnegie Library
BEMIDJI – The First City Lions Club and the Friends of the Carnegie are selling raffle tickets in support of the restoration of the Carnegie Library. The drawing will be held on Saturday, Dec, 1, at the Carnegie Winter Tea. Tickets are $100 each and may be purchased at City Hall, the Chamber of Commerce or the Bemidji Woolen Mills. Tickets also will allow admittance to the Winter Tea (value of $25).
Four prizes will be awarded and only 100 tickets will be sold. The grand prize winner will receive a seven-day stay at the “Royal Tahitian Village” in Las Vegas ($2,500 value - airfare not included). Second prize is a 50-inch LED television set, donated by the Bemidji Vietnam Veterans. Third and fourth prize are a necklace from Ravenrock and blanket from Bemidji Woolen Mills.
All proceeds will benefit the Bemidji Carnegie Library. For more information about the raffle or the Carnegie Library project, call Michelle Miller at (218) 759-3570.