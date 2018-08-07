The funds are from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration and the U.S. Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families Office of Head Start.

Nolan, a former director of the North Central Minnesota 19-unit Head Start program, hailed Head Start and its investment in early childhood education programs that aid low-income rural families with child care services and combat child poverty.

"I have always been a strong and consistent advocate for educational programs like Head Start and Early Head Start that help fill the critical void in Minnesota's rural childcare shortage and provide a safe learning environment for young children," Nolan said in a release. "According to the Centers for American Progress, 20 percent of the children living in rural Minnesota under the age of 5 live in poverty. Moreover, Head Start and Early Head Start provide families with parenting education, health education, job training, and substance abuse prevention."

Across rural Minnesota, Head Start operates 228 classrooms in 186 centers, employing 3,579 people and funding enrollment for 12,594 children.

Principle recipients include:

• Bi-County Community Action Programs, Inc.—$2,948,986

• Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe—$1,635,909

• Duluth Public School District No. 709—$2,324,301

• Lakes and Pines Community Action Council, Inc. (Mora)—$2,929,966

• Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa—$2,036,772

• Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Inc. (Virginia)—$3,480,131

• Kootasca Community Action, Inc. (Grand Rapids)—$2,273,443

• Tri-County Community Action Partnership, Inc. (Little Falls)—4,749,038