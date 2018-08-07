Klobuchar to visit CLVs' International Day

The main events begin with an opening ceremony at 1:30 p.m. and continue until the closing program at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Klobuchar will provide brief remarks about the importance of global learning during the opening program. Klobuchar is the parent of a former Concordia Language Villages participant.

International Day is an annual gathering of nearly 2,000 language village program participants, staff, parents and guests. Activities include a parade, site tours, World Cup Soccer Extravaganza, BioHaus tour, Global Summit, storytelling hour, "Iron Chef Showdown" and more, according to a press release. Multicultural food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Free shuttle buses to the site will be available from the Turtle River Community Center throughout the day. Concordia Language Villages is about 10 miles northeast of Bemidji.

For a detailed schedule of events and more information, visit

www.concordialanguagevillages.org/internationalday.