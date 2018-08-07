Information meeting set Thursday for Bemidji Solar Co-op

“Neighbors in Bemidji have formed a rooftop solar bulk purchase group, or ‘solar co-op,’ with the help of nonprofit Solar United Neighbors to save money and make going solar easier, while building a community of solar supporters,” a press release said.

The meeting will provide information about solar energy and recruit additional participants to the group.

Groups represented at the meeting will include Solar United Neighbors, Bemidji State University Office of Sustainability, Security Bank USA, Harmony Natural Foods Co-op and Clean Energy Resource Teams.

Residents of Bemidji and its surrounding communities interested in joining the solar co-op can sign up at the co-op webpage. The group is free to join and joining is not a commitment to purchase panels, the release said. Co-op participants selected Wolf Track Energy to install solar panels for the group. The company will develop personalized proposals for each homeowner in the group. Participants will review their proposal and decide individually if going solar is right for them.