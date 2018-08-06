City, county candidate forums on Tuesday evening

A pair of candidate forums, organized by the Citizens for an Informed Electorate, are scheduled at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW. The first forum, starting at 6 p.m., will feature Lawrence Hanenberger, Don Heinonen and Jim Thompson, who're seeking the at-large seat on the Bemidji City Council.

The next forum will follow at 7:30 p.m., featuring Heather Broda, Craig Gaasvig and Natalie Grosfield, who are running for the Beltrami County District 1 seat.

The incumbents for both seats, at-large council member Dave Larson and county commissioner Keith Winger aren't running for reelection.

The city of Bemidji has only one at-large member on the council, with the other members represent each of the city's five wards. Beltrami County District 1 includes the cities of Turtle River and Tenstrike, as well as Summit, Port Hope, Taylor, Birch, Turtle River, Sugar Bush, Moose Lake, Frohn, Ten Lake and Unorganized Brook Lake Townships.

Moderators for the event include Northern Community Radio Station Manager Maggie Montgomery and retired Bemidji business owner Michael Naylor. The forums will be televised on First City TV Channel 2 and will be recorded for streaming on Northern Community Radio's website and rebroadcast on First City TV.

Each candidate will have two minutes for an opening comment and another two for a closing statement. For questions, each candidate will have a minute and a half to respond. Questions will be submitted by the audience and screened by CIE organizers.

During the event, no campaign props, signs or t-shirts are allowed. However, campaign buttons, name tags and brochures are acceptable. The CIE has scheduled two more forums after the primary on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1.

For more information on the Aug. 14 primary, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State's website at www.sos.state.mn.us.