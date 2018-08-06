While visiting Bemidji on Monday, Johnson told the Pioneer that part of his platform is addressing what he says is an arrogance in many state departments.

"I think there's an issue where they think it's their job to control and correct thing and tell people how to farm, how to run their businesses and how to live their lives, instead of being there to serve people," Johnson said.

"What will drive me every day is to change that culture. I want to make sure that the people they're regulating play a role in those regulations, and in how they're being enforced."

As an example, Johnson brought up the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. When talking to farmers, Johnson said he's heard numerous complaints about the department.

"The MPCA decided it was worried about water quality and that they needed to regulate farmers. Every farmer I've talked to shared that concern about water quality, but they weren't part of the discussion," Johnson said. "This doesn't mean that sometimes you're not going to enforce a regulation and that someone being regulated isn't going to get mad about it. That happens. And I'm not one to say that we shouldn't regulate anything. We have to protect our environment and our citizens, but it's gotten well out of hand."

Johnson, who started the business Midwest Employment Resources and is serving as a Hennepin County Commissioner, also said that tax policy will be another focus if he's elected.

"We take too much in taxes from people right now. We overtax everybody in the state. That has to change" Johnson said. "I'd go further and say we also need to end taxing Social Security benefits. We're one of three states that does that."

Johnson is one of three candidates running for the Republican nomination in the upcoming Aug. 14 primary. The other GOP candidates are former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty and Matthew Kruse, who's self-employed.

The Republican who wins the primary will face off against one of five candidates running for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party nomination. DFL candidates for governor include District 64A Rep. Erin Murphy, U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, MN-1, Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson, Minneapolis DFL District Caucus Chair Ole Savior and business owner Tim Holden.

Other candidates running in the gubernatorial election are businessman Chris Wright of the Grassroots Party and aviation professional Josh Welter of the Libertarian Party.