Whiting, Kingbird file for Bemidji School Board

Whiting is a mental health therapist at Sanford Behavioral Health in Bemidji. Board members in January picked him to fill a vacancy left by Bill Faver, who retired earlier that winter with less than a year left in his term.

Kingbird has been a child abuse prevention coordinator at the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe's family preservation program for about three years. She hasn't held elected office before, she said, and hasn't sought it since college.

The five-person race at Bemidji Area Schools is the first since 2012 to have more candidates than available board seats.

The other candidates in the field, thus far, are Board Chair Carol L. Johnson; Gary Rozman, who heads the Beltrami County Historical Society; and Jeffrey Lind, who directs the county's social services division.

Johnson and Whiting occupy two of the three up-for-grabs seats this year. The third is held by Melissa Bahr, who was first elected in 2010.

The deadline to formally declare candidacy for the board is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. Candidates must be eligible to vote, 21 or older on the day they'd assume office, a resident of the school district for at least 30 days, and must not have filed to run for any other offices. Board members serve four-year terms.

The board election is scheduled during the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 4.