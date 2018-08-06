Crime report for Aug. 3-5

2:13 p.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of a burglary at the 600 block of 24th Street NW.

DWI

6:09 p.m. Saturday. A 57-year-old female was arrested for DWI, child endangerment and fifth-degree drug possession and a 57-year-old male was arrested for DWI, child endangerment, fifth-degree drug possession and driving after cancellation at the 7100 block of Pete Lane NW.

2:09 a.m. Sunday. An 18-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Cardinal Road NW and Feelinrite Lane NW.

2:29 p.m. Sunday. A 41-year-old female was arrested for DWI at the 8500 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

Fire

1:46 a.m. Friday. Deputies responded to a fire at an assisted living facility at the 400 block of 4th Street NE in Blackduck.

11:11 p.m. Sunday. Deputies assisted the Bemidji Fire Department with a vehicle fire at the 8000 block of Farley Drive NE.

Sex Crimes

3:07 p.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of a sexual assault in Bemidji.

Violations/Court Orders

5:44 p.m. Friday. A 32-year-old male and a 37-year-old male were arrested for probation violations at the 2100 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

11:07 p.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old female was arrested for violating an order for protection at the 19700 block of Plantation Road SE.

Warrant

4:44 p.m. Friday. A 22-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of highway 89 NW and Lumberjack Road NW after deputies assisted Red Lake police and the Minnesota State Patrol with an off-reservation pursuit.

8:42 p.m. Friday. A 19-year-old individual was arrested for a warrant on Okerlund Road SE.

8:48 p.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive SE and 23rd Street SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday - Sunday:

Assault

6:33 a.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a domestic assault at the 1900 block of Delton Avenue NW. The case was referred to the Beltrami County Attorney's Office.

Burglary

10:25 a.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 1100 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

Disorderly Conduct

12:53 a.m. Friday. Officers received a report of an adult woman walking around her residence at the 600 block of 3rd Street NW in her undergarments. Individuals at the residence wanted her removed. An officer advised that the woman would not be removed from her own residence.

8:10 p.m. Saturday. An officer responded to a local park at the 1700 block of Birchmont Drive NE for a report of four naked men. The officer spoke with the group and gave warnings.

DWI

2:46 a.m. Friday. A 35-year-old female was arrested for DWI at the 1400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW after officers received a report of her driving while intoxicated with her young daughter in the vehicle.

11:33 p.m. Friday. A 33-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Gould Avenue NE and 1st Street E.

4:56 p.m. Saturday. A 53-year-old male was arrested for DWI and driving after cancellation at the 1200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

11:52 p.m. Saturday. A 49-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of 30th Street NW and Hannah Avenue NW.

9:38 p.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old male and a 31-year-old female were arrested for DWI on Miles Avenue SE.

Theft

11:13 a.m. Friday. A 32-year-old female was arrested for theft and possession of shoplifting gear at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

4:50 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of the theft of tires and rims from an auction site on Naylor Drive SE.

Warrant

1:40 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of 15th Street NW and Irvine Avenue NW.

7:33 p.m. Sunday. A 48-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.