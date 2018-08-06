Leech Lake police seek help in missing persons search
CASS LAKE -- Leech Lake police are asking for help finding a missing man who frequents the Cass Lake and Deer River, Minn., areas.
According to a news release posted by the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department on Saturday evening, Frank Sherman, Jr., 35, of Deer River, last contacted his family July 23.
According to an alert disseminated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Sherman was last seen in the Winnie Dam area of Deer River. Officials say Sherman also spends time at his mother's in Bemidji, and that authorities are concerned for his welfare.
Sherman was last seen wearing a tank top, blue jeans, white shoes and a grey hat. He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 185- to 200-pound Native American male with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. He has scars on his arm and may be wearing glasses, and is known to spend time at his mother’s home in Bemidji.