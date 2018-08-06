Leech Lake police seek help in missing persons search

According to an alert disseminated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Sherman was last seen in the Winnie Dam area of Deer River. Officials say Sherman also spends time at his mother's in Bemidji, and that authorities are concerned for his welfare.

Sherman was last seen wearing a tank top, blue jeans, white shoes and a grey hat. He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 185- to 200-pound Native American male with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair. He has scars on his arm and may be wearing glasses, and is known to spend time at his mother’s home in Bemidji.