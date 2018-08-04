The Prostate Paddlers finished first with a time of 2:15.90, defeating the Hydra Heads of Headwaters Canoe and Kayak, which finished second with 2:16.95. Last year, the Hydra Heads had won its fifth consecutive Gold Division Cup and has won the title seven times at the Bemidji event.

"It's a great elation, it's something we've dreamed of," Prostate Paddlers Team Captain Norm Johanson said. "It was very close. We didn't know if we were ahead and the other teams were right beside us. Sometimes, though, if you're not experienced, you panic and it makes you do worse. But we didn't panic and we could feel our boat was surging at the end, and I think that's what did it for us."

The championship was even more special this year, as the team was honoring one of its late members.

"We had lost one of our paddlers, Dolci Walkin, and we wanted to paddle so hard for her and I'm so glad we did," Johanson said. "We know she's looking down on us."

While 2018 marked the first time the Prostate Paddlers have won, they're no stranger to the Lake Bemidji festival.

"This is our eighth year competing," Johanson said. "We love this town and the atmosphere. The amount of participation you get from this town is amazing and the way they run this is second-to-none."

The other competitors in the Gold Division were the Nordic Whitecaps from the Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team in third with a time of 2:19.32 and the Dragoneers from Norbord in fourth at 2:21.29.

The Silver Division was won by The Big Gigs from Paul Bunyan Communications with a time of 2:19.76 while the League of Oar Own, a team of dermatology professionals, won the Bronze Division, finishing at 2:33.25.