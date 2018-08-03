After two heats, the Nordic Whitecaps came away with the fastest overall time of 02:24:36 and won this year’s Dondelinger GM Sprint Cup race. The 200-meter course is half the length of the regular races that take place Saturday and serves as a warm-up for the teams.

Following the Whitecaps was the Prostate Paddlers coming in with a time of 02:24:39, while Beaver Fever finished in third with 02:27:53.

According to tournament announcer Brian Bissonette, the Sprint Cup also adds an extra layer of entertainment to the festival.

“We were looking to add some more racing elements to the festival and decided on Friday night,” Bissonette said. “It’s half the race course, so it gives the opportunity for teams to get out there and it gives fans another night of racing.”

Last year, the Prostate Paddlers won the Sprint Cup with an overall time of 02:05:59.