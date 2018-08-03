"It's very traditional for dragon boat festivals to have these parades," said Brian Bissonette, tournament announcer. "When we started the festival in 2006, we received a lot of help from the Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival on the traditions and what the norms are. So, the parade has been part of the festival since the beginning."

Leading of the Parade of Teams were staff and students from Concordia's Sen Lin Hu Chinese Language Village, with its dragon and drum crew.

"The Concordia folks have been great to us," Bissonette said. "These festivals started in Chinese culture, so we've been able to incorporate them into our festival. In the past, they've provided us with some entertainment and they're instrumental with having the dragon here and it's become our traditional start to the parade."

Immediately following the parade was festival's custom of Waking the Dragon to open the competition. This year, the Waking the Dragon ceremony was conducted by Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp, who will retire at the end of the year.

"This is a great time to showcase the teams participating and also for the fans to get to see them in different garb. Everyone really gets into it, with the different team names and apparel," Bissonette said. "While it is a competitive event, there are so many things tied in that have nothing to do with winning or losing. I think at the end of the day, everybody tries their best, but wherever the paddles fall, they're still having a great time with a bunch of people, regardless if they know them or not."